Timothy Charles Whyte of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at UC Medical Center in the early morning hours of July 6, 2022, he was 52 years old. Timothy was born on July 11, 1969, to the late Charles E. and Elizabeth A. (nee Riley) Whyte in Georgetown, Ohio.

Timothy is survived by his beloved fiancée, Kelly Spires of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his loving daughter, Trista (John) Whyte of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his cherished grandchildren, Mason and Macklin Sanders; and his caring siblings: Tom (Nancy) Whyte of Athens, Ohio, Tony Whyte of Mt. Orab, Ohio, JoAnn (Bill) Hildebrandt of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Becky Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Teresa (Alan) Gatts of Mt. Orab, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: John Young and Bruce Lunsford; and nephew, Johnny Young.

Timothy was a retired from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office as a K-9 Handler.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received the evening prior, Friday, July 8, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery, Reverend Ted House officiating.