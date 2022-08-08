Mt. Orab Library recently partnered with Milacron to offer a High Seas Adventure night as a grand finale to their Summer Reading Program. Eighty people attended the event and engaged in a variety of STEM activities which included an Oculus Quest virtual ocean tour. Families got to observe the library’s new 3D printer station in action and received a plastic printed coin. Kids enjoyed a “Pirate Scavenger Hunt” and a “Pirate Tattoo Parlor.”

They also experimented with ways to save marine animals from oil spills and entanglements, watched a demonstration of an underwater volcano, learned how to tie sailor’s knots, and designed their own ship sail. Little ones enjoyed sifting sand in search of treasures and digging for ocean creatures.

At an art station, kids designed beautiful sand mandalas and made beaded sea-turtle bracelets. Mt. Orab Library would like to thank Milacron for sponsoring this program, which included the gift of an Oculus Quest virtual reality headset, and for donating funding for prizes for Mt. Orab Library’s Summer Reading Program.