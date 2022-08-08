Margaret Evelyn Kiser, 70, passed away on August 7, 2022 at Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville KY. Margaret was number 9 of 10 children, born to Jerome and Mable (Long) Gregory on June 5, 1952. She was born in Brown County, OH and moved between Brown and Clermont counties, but finally landed in Brown County where she lived the rest of her life. Around 1968 she met and fell in love with a handsome Marine, Gary Kiser, who was home on leave. She married him on November 8, 1969. Margaret owned her own cleaning business through the years with Judy Kiser and Barbara Downing. She earned her Associates degree from Southern State in 1989. Most of all she was proud of her 3 children, Anthony Wayne Kiser, Danielle Denise McClain and Andrew Gregory Kiser and her beautiful grandbabies.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Charles Gregory, Jack Gregory, Bill Gregory, Teddy Gregory, Dave Gregory, Sam Gregory and sisters Joan Foust and Gladys Evans.

She is survived by her children, Anthony (Sheila) Kiser, Danielle (Howard) McClain and Andrew (Christina) Kiser; her beloved grandchildren, Jasmine Kiser, Nathaniel Burns and Lilly Kiser; sister, Brenda Gregory of Ripley Ohio as well as many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends are invited to Margaret’s visitation from 12 noon, until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Cremation will follow the service.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope.

