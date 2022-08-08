Two Georgetown High School students and their coach traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii the week of July 5 to participate in the NoKaOi Volleyball tournament.

Emily Renshaw and Jayla Galley were two of nine girls on team Ko Olina.

Ali Ernst, Georgetown’s varsity volleyball coach, went with Renshaw and Galley as an assistant coach.

There were 16 teams consisting of girls from all over the United States.

NoKaOi specializes in allowing these teams to experience sand, grass and indoor volleyball.

Each team was given the opportunity to attend a luau, go sightseeing and enjoy some local team bonding games throughout the week.

The day of the tournament, Ko Olina came out strong and won their first two games to earn their way into the gold bracket. They would place fourth out of 16 teams in the competition.