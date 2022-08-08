Evelyn Rae Franz, age 76, of Winchester, Ohio died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church in Owensville, Ohio. Evelyn was born February 10, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle (Lykins) Barnes.

Mrs. Franz is survived by her husband – Marvin Franz of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter – Patricia Franz of Winchester, Ohio; one grandson – Richard Block of Minnesota and four great grandchildren – Zander, Elijah, Chloe and Caydence Block.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Church, 210 N. Broadway Street, Owensville, Ohio 45160.

