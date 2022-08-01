Travis Karl Slack, age 48, of Sharonville, Ohio, formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence. Travis was a graduate of Georgetown High School, a twenty-five year employee of the Ford Motor Company and a United States Navy veteran. He loved to golf, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds and especially admired and was a huge fan of Pete Rose #4192. Travis was born January 17, 1974 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Connie Cahall Slack and the late Tommie Slack.

Travis is survived by three children – Tyler David, Claire Elizabeth and Natalie Ann Slack all of Sardinia, Ohio; the mother of his children – Stephanie Ann Slack of Sardinia, Ohio; his mother Connie Cahall Slack of Georgetown, Ohio and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the Church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to St. Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com