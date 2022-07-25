Stivers gives testimony in Washington

Congressman Brad Wenstrup speaks during the hearing on his bill to study whether to incorporate the John P. Parker House into the National Park System. Photo provided

The John Parker House in Ripley moved one step closer to becoming a unit of the National Park Service, as Ripley native and John P. Parker Historical Society President Carol Stivers traveled to Washington D.C. to testify before the United States House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands during a legislative hearing on Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s bill to study whether to incorporate the John P. Parker House into the National Park System. The hearing was held July 14.

Congressman Wenstrup introduced the bill, the John P. Parker House Study Act (H.R. 6799), earlier this year to require the National Park Service to conduct a thorough special resource study to help determine the feasibility of the Parker House being added to the National Park System.

The bill directs the Department of the Interior to conduct a special resource study which will evaluate the feasibility of establishing the John P. Parker Historical House, located in Ripley, Ohio, as a unit of the National Park System. The hearing highlighted a true Southern Ohio landmark, and continued the work to ensure that the house is properly cared for and enjoyed by generations to come.

“It was a very good trip. Everyone in Washington was very helpful and the testimony went very well,” said Stivers after returning home to Ripley from the trip.

During her testimony, Stivers said she focused on heritage tourism and its economic impact to Ripley. She also focused on the life of John Parker, a man who was born into slavery in 1827 and bought his freedom in 1845, going on to become an inventor, industrialist, and abolitionist who helped hundreds of slaves escape to freedom along the Underground Railroad.

“We’re excited to introduce John P. Parker to everyone, to tell you about the (John Parker) House, and the John P. Parker Historical Society,” Stivers said during her testimony.

“Each month, hundreds of visitors come to Ripley to visit the Parker House and other Underground Railroad sites in Ripley, making heritage tourism one of the biggest economic impacts in Ripley’s economy,” said Stivers.

“We are seeking a resource study by the National Park Service as the next step to becoming a unit of the National Park Service,” Stivers continued her testimony.

“We want the whole country and the world to know about John P. Parker,” said Stivers. “Because the National Park Service is the foremost organization to promote American heroes, we feel that John P. Parker is a perfect fit.”

Parker lived in Cincinnati before settling in Ripley, where he founded and ran a successful machine manufacturing business, becoming one of the first African Americans to receive patents for his inventions. His home was nearly lost to a fire in 1889 and some of the lost parts were not rebuilt. The house was almost lost to history before it was taken over by the John P. Parker Historical Society in 1996. The House was later designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1997.

A group of interested citizens of Ripley began meeting in the 1960s with hopes of having a tribute to John P. Parker. In 1996, the John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc. was formed, purchasing the former home of John P. Parker in its deteriorating condition with hopes of being able to restore the building.

Among the driving forces as a volunteer board member was the late Miriam Zachman of Ripley. Carol Stivers, current John P. Parker Historical Society President, has played a huge role over the years in the restoration of the Parker House, helping to preserve a significant part of Ripley’s history, and so has Ripley resident and local historian Betty Campbell.

Not all those who took interest in restoring the Parker House were of Ripley. Charles Nuckolls, of Cincinnati, read an article written by a Ohio Historical Society intern on Ripley’s history of the Underground Railroad, which sparked his interest in the life of John P. Parker and his house in Ripley. It was March 29, 1993 when Nuckolls paid a visit to Ripley to see the Parker House.

“I didn’t believe it could be saved,” said Nuckolls, as he recalled his first visit to the former home of John P. Parker.

After the John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc. formed in 1996 and purchased the Parker House, a great deal of work came for the group of volunteers in the years that followed.

“Our organization spent the next six years researching, restoring, rehabbing, and conducting archaeological digs to find out as much history as possible to preserve the legacy of John P. Parker,” said Stivers.

The John P. Parker Historical Society conducted research on the John . P. Parker family tree, and though it wasn’t easy, they were able to track down the only living descendant of John Parker that they could find. Their search for a living family member of John P. Parker led them to Dianne Tweedle, a real estate agent of Chicago. Tweedle said John P. Parker was her grandfather’s grandfather, but she didn’t know that before the John P. Parker Society found her.

“I remember being told little bits of these things about John Parker,” said Tweedle, who is now over 80 years old. “These were stories that were dropped casually, that John Parker had six children who went to college. That’s what I was told.”

Tweedle held a good relationship with her grandfather, who she feels must have been a lot like John P. Parker.

“My grandfather, I think, was a lot like John Parker. He was pushy and dominant, and he didn’t back down from anyone,” she said.

The John P. Parker Historical Society arranged for Tweedle to visit Ripley to see the home of John P. Parker that the group intended on restoring in the 1990s, bringing to light a part of her family’s history that seemed to have been hidden for so many years.

“They sent for me, they paid my way to fly to Cincinnati, and off I went,” said Tweedle.

It was an emotional visit to Ripley, to say the least.

“I was just so happy that I wanted to scream. I said to myself, ‘I can’t believe they’ve been doing this for years, taking care of John Parker’s memory,’” Tweedle said as she recalled her first visit to the Parker House in Ripley. “These are strangers to me, and they are wonderful people who have done wonderful things. I feel I owe them. They have been unbelievably dedicated. I’m overwhelmed by what they have done for my family.”

“John Parker pulled the whole family out of slavery, and I think he died happy,” she said. “He was inventing and helping slaves escape across the Ohio River. I stood on the banks of that river for a very long time, thinking about what my family did.”

The next step in the process of the John P. Parker House becoming a unit of the National Park Service is to conduct the resource study, which could take anywhere from 18 months to 36 months.