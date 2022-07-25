Jack Edwin Pride, age 68, of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, July 22, 2022 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jack was retired from General Telephone Company (GTE) and Verizon after thirty-four years of service and was the former manager of the Ripley Boat Club. He was born January 12, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Lowell and Betty (Whitt) Pride.

Jack is survived by his wife of thirty-two years – Patty (Jones) Pride whom he married July 7, 1990; one daughter – Errin Webb of Ripley, Ohio; one grandson – Jacob Webb of Ripley, Ohio and one sister – Joye White and husband William of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Marilyn Roades will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 228, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com