On the night of Saturday, July 9, Georgetown saw approximately 2,000 people gather on the Courthouse Square in Georgetown for the third annual Kegs-for-a-Cause.

The Courthouse Square was filled with tables and chairs so the attendees could sit, eat, drink, and enjoy friends and music. The beer fest took in a little under $17,000 and will net around $7,000 for the after all expenses are paid. This year the proceeds from the beer fest go toward the splash pad to be built in Kathryn Hanlon Park.

5 breweries serving 12 different beers, seltzers, and ciders were available. Sons of Toil, Paradise Brewery, Land-Grant Brewery, Streetside Brewery, and Cellar Dweller were joined by newly opened Northern Yankee Moonshine who offered 4 different libations. A wide variety of food was available from food trucks Naughty Lobsta, What the Taco?, SEA Cuisine, and Angela’s Curbside Cuisine. Inlow’s Concessions Shaved Ice/Smoothies offered a sweet alternative and was very popular with the younger attendees.

The Kenny Welch Band was a hit, playing from 7 p.m. until the end of the festival as participants sang along and danced. Before the band played, music was provided by DJ Steve Wolfe.

The focus for vendors this year was on the use of local natural producets.

One of the founders of Kegs-for-a-Cause, Georgetown council member, Nancy Montgomery, said, “This year was beyond the best so far and next year will be even better. People had a great time and have been very complimentary saying we need more events like this on the Square. It took a lot of volunteers and generous donors to put the event on and it was worth it. We are already planning for next year. We appreciate everyone coming out to enjoy a fantastic night.”

Kegs-for-a-Cause was made possible this year by donors Georgetown Eagles F.O.E. 2293, John Wood Insurance Agency, Hamman Consulting Group, North Shore Construction and Development Services, Joe Braun (Strauss and Troy Attorneys at Law). In-kind donors were Extreme Clean Portable Restrooms and Grandma’s and Grandpa’s Carryout.

Next year’s Village of Georgetown’s Kegs for a Cause will be July 15, 2023.