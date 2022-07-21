Eva M. Jones, 83 years, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday July 17, 2022.

She was born in Highland County on February 23, 1939, the daughter of the late Oren Dallas and Virginia Bell (Storer) Mahanes. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her daughter Peggy Ann Jones and sister, Beverly Hawkins.

Eva is a 1957 graduate from Mowrystown High School, received her bachelor’s degree, in ministry in Christian counseling, from Bethany Bible College of AL, was a secretary for 17 years, attended Tri County Southern Baptist Church, was a Sunday school teacher, WMU Leader, GA and was involved with Bible School. She was a faithful servant.

Eva is survived by her husband, Bobby Jones, whom were married on February 22, 1958, son, Bobby (Chandra) Jones, II of Winchester, daughters, Missi (Gary) Layman of Hillsboro, Christina (Alan) Layman of Sardinia and Monica (Jim) Price of Cynthiana, KY, ten grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, sisters, Bonnie Shields of Indiana and Carla Fussnecker of Columbus and brother, John Mahanes of Georgetown.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday July 21, 2022 the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Market Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM until time of services on Thursday July 21, 2022 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

To sign Eva’s online guest book, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com or to leave a comment, like or share, please visit Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Care Facebook Page