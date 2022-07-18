Fayetteville resident, Atticus Cole, and his dad, Jesse Cole, said yes to the Wyler Boys & Girls Club’s need for volunteers to build raised beds for its educational garden.

Atticus is the son of Jesse Cole, who was the volunteer project manager for the building of the raised beds. The father-son team helped build eight garden beds. The beds will soon be filled with produce to be served at meals and for the Club members to share with their families at home.

Cole will be a senior at Southern Hills Joint Vocational School. “Healthy eating habits are an important part of a child’s life that should be set in stone during the younger years,” he said. “This project will help the youth of the area accomplish that.” Cole recently signed up for the Army Reserve and is attending boot camp this summer.

His Dad, Mt. Washington resident, Jesse Cole, cut the wood to size and staged the work so that volunteers of all levels were able to help with the building. Atticus and Jesse and other volunteers assembled and drilled the pre-cut wood together to create 4’x8’ raised beds. The bed were fitted with wire mesh across the bottoms to keep out rodents. Plastic sheeting was then laid inside the beds to prevent weeds from growing up into the beds.

Both men have volunteered with Crossroads Church, for years, to send hundreds of meals across Cincinnati.

“I encourage my kids to volunteer. It’s important to give back to the community,” said Jesse Cole. “I had fun working with my son and seeing what he has learned in his classes at vocational school.”

Britton Martin, Club Director, said, “We are very thankful for Jesse to stage the work and show our volunteers how to build the beds and to Atticus for his work on our garden beds. We appreciate all of our volunteers assisting us with this project. The beds are now ready for our members to put in vegetable plants.”

The educational garden is part of the Graduate program at the Club where members explore careers, learn life skills, and participate in educational activities. During the summer camp program, members plant vegetables and take care of maintaining the garden space.

The Club will use the vegetables that are grown to supplement the meals for Club members as well as allowing the members’ families to take the produce home with them.

The garden will feature herbs, along with unfamiliar and specialty produce, as well as a pollinators’ area. There will also be a sensory garden which will incorporate plants for their scent, diversity of foliage and texture and feel.

The Wyler Boys & Girls Club provides fun, enriching activities for children, five to 18 years old. The children participate in nationally recognized programs that enhance their lives, develop leadership and expand their educational experience. The Boys and Girls Clubs’ mission is “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens”. All services are free to children in the community.

The Club is located at 4626 Aicholtz Road. For more information, contact the Club at (513) 947-9632 or visit their website at https://bgcgc.org/memberships/. Donations to the club can be made online at www.bgcgc.org/donate or mailed to 600 Dalton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45203.