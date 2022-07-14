Robert (Bob) Secrist, 76, former Ripley resident died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home in Branson, Missouri. Mr. Secrist was retired from Boise Cascade where he worked as an electrician for 37 years. He was involved with his church in Branson, Missouri and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and landscaping his yard. He was very fond of traveling as well. Mr. Secrist served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was born on January 29, 1946, in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard Edward and Pauline Ann (Pfeffer) Secrist and brother to the late Shirley Ann Secrist Black. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharron Secrist; two sons, Jeremy (International Falls, Minnesota) and Matthew Secrist (Thief River Falls, Minnesota); one daughter, Nicole Secrist (International Falls, Minnesota); three grandchildren, Victoria, Ethan, and Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Liam. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.