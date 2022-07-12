Amy Pauline Tracy, 96, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, July 8, 2022 at her residence, She was retired from the former Brown County General Hospital maternity department. Amy loved going to the Brown County Fair and the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show every year. She was born November 15, 1925 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Sterling and Pearl (Simmone) Talley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands – Edward Junior Nehus and Russell Tracy, one son – Richard E. Nehus, three brothers – William Eugene, Woodrow and Demery Talley and two sisters – Katherine Ashcraft and Mildred Anderson.

Mrs. Tracy is survived by one daughter – Connie Fiscus of Bethel, Ohio; one son – Jerry W. Nehus of Georgetown, Ohio; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. David Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

