On Saturday, July 9, Northern Yankee Moonshine in Ripley officially opened for business.

Doug Taylor, owner of the business, said, “We are right there where we want to be. We got the state approval, and we are ready to start selling our liquors. We will have four products to start off with, my Honey Peach, which I won with on TV. We will also have White Lightning and two rums, regular rum, and spice rum.”

The rums were the idea of Cheryl Albert, Taylor’s girl friend and business partner. Taylor said, “She enjoys making the rum and I showed her how to do it at first, and now she does it on her own.”

“Mayor Nowana Bingaman, will cut a ribbon at eleven and the music will start then. Jason Ritchie will start the music, and later the band, American Rebels will perform. We will have Hamburg Street closed off with parking behind the McDonald’s. A neighbor will let us use part of his yard, we will have tent up so people won’t be in the sun, so bring a chair and come and enjoy the music,” he added.

“There will also be a food truck there, Triple R BQ. He is a friend of mine who also turned a hobby into a business. There will be some Moonshiners from the TV show, we haven’t nailed down who just yet -what with the price of gas.”

Taylor competed on “The Spirit of The South” (Season 2, episode 6) of The Discovery Channel’s Moonshiner’s Master Distiller Show. The history of moonshine given on the show, says Peach Brandy is considered the spirit best known as coming from the south. Through a series of challenges, Doug made it to the finals. He won the title of “Master Distiller” for his signature Honey Peach Brandy.

Taylor grew up in the Eastgate area of Cincinnati and was a mechanic for many years. His hobby of riding motorcycles, which in turn lead him to writing for a motorcycle magazine. Doing an article on the Hillbilly Jam in North Carolina, where he met some of the guys from the show Moonshiners. He auditioned and was asked to compete on the show. The rest is history.

The Grand Opening will be Saturday, July 9th from 11 AM until 6 PM. Northern Yankee Moonshine is located at 904 Hamburg Street in Ripley. Come out and taste the moonshine and enjoy the music and food.