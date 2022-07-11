Brady Gambrel along with Fayetteville Boy Scout Troop 456 completed a project to install a flagpole, American Flag and solar light at the Sardinia Cemetery for Brady’s Eagle Scout Project. The project really looks nice and has drawn compliments from many people in the community.

The path to becoming an Eagle Scout is a rewarding, challenging one. Only 4% of Scouts reach this prestigious rank. The goal of the capstone Eagle project is to benefit the community and who the scout’s leadership ability. On June 29, 2022 Brady reached his goal and earned the title, “Eagle Scout”.

Several donors made the project possible, Fayetteville’s Knights of Columbus, Blanchester Fraternal Order of Eagles and Sumplace Else (aka Pike Street).

The scouts and leaders who helped out, Eagle Scouts Donovan Meddock, Bradley Daniel and Zach Rich; Scounts Owen Horne and Jacob Broyles; Assistant Scoutmaster Jeff Rich and Scoutmaster Wayne Stevenson.

Sardinia Council President, Jim Schroeder said of the project, “The Village of Sardinia and the families of our departed veterans are grateful to Brady and Troop 456 for honoring their memory. It is a great honor to become an Eagle Scout and young men like Brady will become the backbone of our communities if they continue to honor what they have learned in the scouts.”

If you have an idea for a project to benefit the community please contact your local town hall.