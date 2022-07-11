Brown County’s Best Family Fun Award went to the Little State Fair (Brown County Fair). Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce has announced the Best of Brown County award winners for 2022!

The Best of Brown County was created to celebrate all that Brown County has to offer, according to Brown County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Missy Jimison.

“Hundreds of people voted for their favorites in 13 categories,” said Jimison, who went on to say that The Brown County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Brown County Travel and Visitor’s Bureau were excited to announce this year’s winners.

The winner of the Best Photographic Spot was Meranda-Nixon Winery located on Laycock Road just outside of Ripley.

Winner of the Best Historical Site is the John Rankin House in Ripley.

The award for the Best Pizza in Brown County went out to the Ripley Boat Club.

UDF in Georgetown won the award for the Best Milkshake in the county.

The Best Coffee Award went to SheBrews in Fayetteville.

The Best Weekend Itinerary winner was Cruising Backroads.

The Best Family Fun award went to the Little State Fair (Brown County Fair).

The Best Fair Food award winner was the pork tenderloin sandwich by the Brown County Pork Producers.

Best Happy Hour Award went to Lisa’s Wayside Inn in Russellville.

The Best Date Night Award went to Indian Spring Winery in Sardinia.

The Best Lodging Award went to the Bailey House Bed and Breakfast in Georgetown.

The Best Kept Secret Award went to The Home Place, located on US 68 just outside of Georgetown.

The Best Live Music Award went to Mt. Orab Music in the Park.