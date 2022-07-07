William aka Willie Bradford passed away July 1st, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary, 2 children Tom (Susan), and Connie (Larry), 4 grand children Tabitha, Brittany, Gabrielle, and Thomas, and 5 great grand children, Ethan, Hanna, Dallas, Kai, and Wesley. He served in the Army 1957 to 1959, and continued with the Army Reserve until 1964. He was a Sardinia Volunteer fire fighter 1965 till 1977, He served on Sardinia Council 1972 till 1978. He was retired from Sauls Construction where he was an over size load driver. After he retired from Sauls he drove for Dailey farms during their busy season . The family had private grave side services at their convenience. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the local VA.