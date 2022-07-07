Tommy (Tom) Franklin Fulton, son of Joseph and Esther Dyer Fulton, was born May 6, 1931, and departed this life on June 30, 2022 at the age of 91 years old.

Tommy graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1949 as valedictorian. He then went to work at Zachman’s Western Auto right out of high school until he went to the Army in 1952. He returned to work at Zachman’s until he and his brother, Dwight, purchased the business in 1973 and reopened it under the name Fulton True Value Hardware, which they operated until their retirement in 200l.

On November 10, 1956 he was united in marriage to Cheryl Appleman and for the next 49 years they shared both life’s joys and sorrows. Cheryl preceded Tommy in death just three months short of their 50th wedding anniversary. To this union was born a son, Jeffrey Bernard Fulton.

Tom was a faithful member of the Centenary United Methodist Church where he served as the treasurer for many years. He was a charter member of the Ripley Lions Club, a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rites. He was also a member of the Ripley Tree Committee. Tom served on the Board of Directors for the Citizens National Bank for several years. He was a life member of the Case Knife Collectors Club, the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and the National Knife Collectors Association. Tom was honored by the Ripley Women’s Club as the Outstanding Citizen of 2009.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cheryl, brothers Dwight, James and Richard Fulton.

He is survived by his son, Jeffery of Ripley, his sister, Linda Liming of Sardinia, brother Dennis Fulton (Mindy) of Sardinia, sisters-in-law Georgia Fulton, of Ripley, and Donna Fulton of Ripley. He has 10 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and 3 great-great nieces and nephew. Tom will be missed by many lifelong friends as he has touched many lives in the Ripley community.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Chuck Reeves will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery with military honors provide by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 360 of Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: the Ripley Centenary United Methodist Church PO Box 323 Ripley, OH. 45167 -OR- the Ripley Lions Club PO Box 74 Ripley, OH. 45167

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com