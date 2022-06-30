Raymond Walter Staubach, age 86, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at his home. He was a graduate of Roger Bacon High School and the University of Cincinnati. Ray worked as a systems analysist and programmer for the Kroger Company and later at the Ford Motor Company and served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He will be remembered for his many acts of kindness in assisting to resettle numerous Cambodian refugees and assuring the animals were safer in the county animal shelter through his work with the Brown County Humane Society. Ray also was a force in the revitalization of the Gaslight Theater where he appeared in numerous productions and in Hillsboro’s Actors’ Community Theater (ACT).

He was born July 19, 1935 in Carthage, Ohio the son of the late Henry Ernst and Anna (Hesse) Staubach. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers – Ernst (Mary) Staubach, Robert (Jeanne) Staubach and Edward (Kathrine) Staubach, one sister – Catherine (John) Hierholzer and one infant sister – Grace.

Mr. Staubach is survived by his wife of 57 years – Janet (Ludlow) Staubach whom he married November 14, 1964; one daughter – Julie Kay (Darrin) Griffith; two grandsons – Tyler and Justin Griffith; one sister-in-law – Deborah (Cliff) Radel; two brothers-in-law – Bradley Ludlow and Brent (Cheryl) Ludlow and numerous greatly loved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of his well-lived life will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at The Venue on Lake Grant, 13257 U.S. 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Ray was a lover of nature and a poet, published in several nature anthologies. As such, he would request that any memorial contributions be made to the Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, Ohio 45150 or at Cincinnati Nature Center | Hike. Discover. Play.

