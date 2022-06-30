Eric David Reedy of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away on June 23, 2022, at 54. David was born on October 16, 1967. David was preceded in death by his mom, Helen Jean (Fiscus) Reedy, in 1973, his father, Ed Reedy Sr., in 2000, his brother Timothy Reedy in 2000, his brother Edward “Bud” Reedy, in 2014, and his sister Sharon kay Bellamy in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Matthew, in 2004 and niece, Deana Comberger, in 2017.

David is survived by his son Anthony Mays (three granddaughters) of Sardinia, Ohio, his son Jesse Reedy of Cherry Fork, Ohio, and his life partner Sarah Young. Also, David is survived by his stepdaughter, Kristina McKibben (Joe Rickey), and step-sons, Justin McKibben and Matthew Purdin (Alana Purdin), and their mother, Cheri McKibben Ryan. In addition, he is survived by his step-grandchildren – Tara, Bryson, Jaxson, Joshua, Sunnie, and Liam.

David has three surviving brothers, Kevin (Denise) Reedy, Doug Reedy, Darren Reedy, and one sister, Tara (Epi) Vasquez. David is survived by his uncle, Pete Fiscus, and his aunt, Ruth Reedy. In addition, Davis is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, several cousins, and numerous friends.

David did not know a stranger. He was a friend to many people from all walks of life and helped others when he could. David let his heart lead him. He was quick to defend others. If David said, “I love you,” you knew it. He would hug friends or family, and friends became his family.

Per David’s request, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2, at 11 am at Old State Route 32 Chapel (Former Presbyterian Church) in Sardinia, Ohio. Pastor Joe Puckett is officiating. Family and friends will gather after the service at the church for a time of food, fellowship, and remembrance. Rob Fender of Beam-Fender Funeral Home is serving the family.