The 10th annual Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship 3 on 3 basketball tournament returns to the courts of Ripley on Saturday, July 2.

Sign-ups begin at the courts next to Ripley Elementary at 8 a.m. on July 2. Games start at 9:15 a.m.

Each team can consist of four players. There are also four age groups: 11 and under, 12-14, 15-18 and a men’s open.

Entry fees for each group are as follows:

11 and under: $35

12 to 14: $40

15 to 18: $45

Men’s open: $50

Winning teams in the three youngest age groups will receive t-shirts. The winner of the mens open will receive $350 and t-shirts. Boys and girls are welcome.

The tournament honors Williams, a 2012 Ripley graduate and U.S. Army reservist. He was killed following a car crash on U.S. Route 52 in July of 2012.

The tournament was created that same year. It raises funds for the Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship, an award given to Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School students.

For more information, contact Jimmy Mitchell at 606-584-0484 or Amber Dudley at 937-217-9730.