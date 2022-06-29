The Brown County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions as the temperatures reach dangerous highs this summer. Brown County has seen temperatures soar well into the 90s in recent weeks.

Brown County got a brief reprieve from the heat this week, but the 90-degree weather will be back. Extreme heat is a serious threat to public health, in fact over the last 30 years, extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. The Brown County Health Department wants residents to be careful this summer as the heat turns up.

Brown County residents should drink plenty of fluids on hot days. Stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun. Be sure to check on family and friends, especially the young and elderly. If you work or spend time outside, avoid strenuous activities during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest. Whenever possible, reschedule activities for the mornings and evenings. If you must work outside, be sure to schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places. Be sure to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. If your home is not air-conditioned, consider taking a break at a public library.

Along with heat-related illnesses, the summer months also bring another risk, sun exposure. Sunburn can lead to premature aging and skin cancer. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 63,000 cases of melanoma (the deadliest form of skin cancer) every year, resulting in nearly 9,000 deaths. Fortunately, skin cancer can be prevented. Wear a hat, sunglasses, and other protective clothing. Use broad spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 15+ to protect any exposed skin. Sunscreen is most effective when used with a combination of other protections and is reapplied as directed. Be sure to protect babies and toddlers.

Summer is a great time to be in Brown County, but its imperative that residents take precautions to keep themselves safe and healthy.