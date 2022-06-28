Joan Chase died peacefully in her home Thursday June 16, 2022. She was born in Richmond KY on Jan 19, 1940.

Joan and Merrill Chase moved to Georgetown in 1993; together they built their dream home. Joan loved her family, her neighbors and their children. She was happiest when she was fishing, gardening, and driving kids around the farm on the gator.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Merrill Chase, her parents Hiram and Mattie Bowlin, four sisters Suzanne Fain, Ruby Day, Dora Dunn and Gracie Mynhier.

She is survived by two sons, Ron (Kim) Parrish and Scott Parrish, along with 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Her summer farm parties and cookouts will be missed by all who knew her. The memories of time on the farm will be cherished forever.

Donations in memory of Joan can be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave Wilmington OH 45177.