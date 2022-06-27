Norma Jean Fisher, daughter of the late Norman B. and Mary Fisher (nee Towner), dear sister of Darlene Griefenstine of Cincinnati, Charles (Betsy) Drott of Russellville, Millie Burton of Russellville, Bill (Tara) Fisher of Decatur, the late Norman L. Fisher, Helen Jetter, and Phyllis Faye Fisher, also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 41 great-nieces and great-nephews, and 20 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Norma went home to be with Jesus on June 21, 2022, at the age 74 and left this world peacefully while surrounded by family who loved her very much. She was formerly of the Decatur Community.

Service at Forestville Baptist Church, 1311 Nagel Rd., Anderson Twp. on Mon. June 27, at 6 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 4-6 PM. Graveside Service at Linwood Cemetery, Russellville, OH on Tues. at 1:30 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.

Norma was a kind, gentle soul who was loved by all. She had a tender heart toward animals, especially cats, and often reminisced about her experiences growing up on her parents’ farm.

Norma was active in her church and really loved working with the pre-school children. She always looked forward to the “Ladies Retreats” and enjoyed fellowshipping with church members.

