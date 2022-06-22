Pictured above are the 2022 SHAC spring girls track and field all-stars. Front row, left to right: Emilee Moermond (Eastern), Hallie Haines (Fairfield), Sierra Kendall (North Adams), Myla Toole (North Adams), Kirsten Campbell (North Adams), Katelyn Boerger (North Adams) and McKenna Shelton (North Adams). Second row: Lydia Kittner (Whiteoak), Jadi Howland (Fairfield), Avery Teeters (Fairfield), Kennedy Zink (Fairfield) and Faith Donley (Fairfield). Not pictured: Olivia Bellamy (Fairfield), Caitlin Campbell (Fairfield), Paris Priest (Fairfield), Emily Price (Fairfield), and Makenzie Toole (Fairfield). Photo provided.

Another exciting season of Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school spring sports has come to a close, and the SHAC has issued awards to this year’s spring sports all-stars.

The 2022 SHAC spring baseball all-stars receiving awards were: Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Austin Barnhill (Lynchburg), Logan Bell (Manchester), Hunter Burns (Fairfield), Josiah Burns (Lynchburg), Connor Butler (Whiteoak), Carson Emery (Whiteoak), Gabe Fouch (Fairfield), Wyatt Haupt (Eastern), Brady Lung (North Adams), Cade Miller (Fairfield), Jacob Morgan (Fairfield), Jackson Poole (Manchester), Zane Porter (Peebles), Nate Price (Whiteoak), Caleb Rothwell (North Adams), Austin Snider (Fayetteville), and Ryland Wikoff (Manchester).

The 2022 SHAC spring softball all-stars included: Cora Akers (Whiteoak), Emilee Applegate (Manchester), Caydence Carroll (Peebles), Sophia Edmisten (Eastern), Riley Finn (Ripley), Autumn Griffith (Lynchburg), Halle Hamilton (Fairfield), Lanie Johnston (Peebles), Olivia Lewis (West Union), Jordan Mechlin (Fayetteville), Marisa Moore (Peebles), Grace Prewitt (Eastern), Caitlyn Quickie (Fairfield), Kaylee Tumbleson (North Adams), Emmi Vance (Fairfield), Izabella Waddle (Fayetteville), Ava Wells (Fayetteville) and Rylie Young (Manchester).

The 2022 SHAC spring boys track and field all-stars included: Caleb Deatley (North Adams), Jacob Campbell (North Adams), Ryland Wikoff (Manchester), Cauner Boatman (Peebles), Landon Eyre (Whiteoak), Evan DeAtley (Whiteoak), Wade Evans (Whiteoak), Weston Blair (Whiteoak), Tyler Wessner (Whiteoak), David Kennedy (Whiteoak), Taylor Newton (Whiteoak), Bryce Bailey (Whitoeak), Logan Bieler (Whiteoak), Cody Hessler (North Adams), Garrett Emerson (North Adams), Jake Frost (North Adams), Gage White (North Adams), and Reese Teeters (Fairfield).

The 2022 SHAC spring girls track and field all-stars included: Emilee Moermond (Eastern), Hallie Haines (Fairfield), Sierra Kendall (North Adams), Myla Toole (North Adams), Kirsten Campbell (North Adams), Katelyn Boerger (North Adams), McKenna Shelton (North Adams), Lydia Kittner (Whiteoak), Jadi Howland (Fairfield), Avery Teeters (Fairfield), Kennedy Zink (Fairfield), Faith Donley (Fairfield), Olivia Bellamy (Fairfield), Caitlin Campbell (Fairfield), Paris Priest (Fairfield), Emily Price (Fairfield), and Makenzie Toole (Fairfield).