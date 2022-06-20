Ruth A. Rigg was born March 7, 1924, in Bethel, Ohio to the late Delbert and Hazel (nee Wilson) McMullen and passed away June 17, 2022, at the age of 98. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett L. Rigg.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Bill ) Lusk, siblings, Esther Miller and Mick McMullen, granddaughter, Mandi (Jason) Brock, and great-grandsons, Cole and Caden.

Ruth was a homemaker and resident of Bethel, Ohio.

Visitation 11:00 AM Monday, June 20, 2022, until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, Monday at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel. Burial Tate Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church or Hospice of Blue Ash. www.ecnurre.com