Judy Marie Clark Martt could be defined by her three loves: Family, Music, and Fun, and those three loves tended to intertwine throughout her life.

Judy was born to Mearl and Elvia Clark on October 4, 1938 near Soldier, Kentucky. She was part of a large extended family that included three sisters and two brothers, and a multitude of cousins, aunts, and uncles. A love of music and an innate talent for both playing stringed instruments and singing in tight harmony was part of her family’s foundation, and remained part of Judy’s foundation throughout her lifetime, resulting in a musical legacy that has passed on even to her great-grandchildren.

On November 22, 1956, she married Stanley Earl Martt after waiting for him to return from his tour with the U.S. Army. Their union lasted 65 years and gifted them with three daughters, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren thus far, all who count themselves as well loved.

An opportunity for Stanley to teach at Grant Avenue Junior High brought their family to Georgetown, Ohio in 1965. Shortly afterwards, Judy began working at Brown County General Hospital, where she was employed for more than two decades, retiring as an x-ray transcriptionist. She loved joking around and pranking with her co-workers, and was once asked by a fellow employee if everyone picked on her, or she picked on everybody. After her retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she referred to as her favorite hobby. They were also her passion.

Judy passed away in the early morning of June 18, 2022 at Ohio Valley Manor, after a long and valiant battle against Alzheimer’s. Despite her long illness, her wit, humor, and love of music remained until the end of her life. When speaking of her, many of her caregivers remembered the many ways she had made them laugh.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley, her mother and father, her sister Eleanor Eulane Evans, and brothers David Burns and Robert Ken Clark. She leaves behind her three daughters, Judy (John) Wiseman, Jennifer (Jim) Floyd, and Ginger Ring; grandchildren Michela Miller, Lyndsey Miller McKibben (Chad), Joel Ring (Meghan), Jeremy Ring, Lauren Ring Carderrelli (Nick), and Jerrod Wiseman (Kayla); great-grandchildren Elsie Ring, Josie and Jase McKibben, Jackson and Elijah Ring, Johnny Cardarelli, and coming this fall, baby Wiseman.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Judy Clark Martt and Stanley Martt Scholarship Fund at Georgetown High School, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

