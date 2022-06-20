Edward H. “Ed” Gilfilen, age 94, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning June 15, 2022 at his home. He was born September 5, 1927 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Edward George and Lenora Anna (Kettler) Gilfilen. He was a member of the St. Angela Merici Parish, was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2423, was a friend of the Ursuline Sisters and a supporter of Hope Emergency. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Ed is survived by eleven children, Henry E. (Marilyn) Gilfilen of Cincinnati, Teresa A. (Henry) Brinkman of St. Martin, Margaret A. (Dean) Skidmore of Williamsburg, Jane A. (Terry) McGinnis of Lynchburg, Judith A. (Richard) Roush of Blanchester, Mark E. Gilfilen of Cincinnati, Jennifer A. (Mark) Rosselot of Fayetteville, Edward M. (Stacy) Gilfilen of Madeira, Kathleen A. (David) Briggs of Cincinnati, Laura A. (Darryl) Iles of St. Martin and Christopher E. (Sarah) Gilfilen; thirty-six grandchildren; sixty-nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Jane Helen (Rau) Gilfilen, on May 23, 2019; two sons, Michael Edward Gilfilen and Stephen Edward Gilfilen. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fayetteville. Father Thomas L. Bolte will be the celebrant. Burial with military honors presented by the Highland County Veteran’s Honor Guard will follow in the St. Martin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church fellowship hall. Rosary service at 1:30 p.m. sharp. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 8250 Kenwood Crossing Way, Ste. 200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, or to the Fayetteville Fire Department, P.O. Box 204, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc