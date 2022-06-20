Home Special Publications BC Graduation 2022 Special Publications BC Graduation 2022 June 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Georgetown broken clouds enter location 55.3 ° F 56.5 ° 53.5 ° 81 % 1.9mph 75 % Sun 65 ° Mon 62 ° Tue 51 ° Wed 64 ° Thu 57 ° Popular Articles Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020