Attendees to the 31st annual Mt. Orab Lions Club Car Show admire the cars and trucks lined up to be judged. Photo by Wade Linville

Some impressive cars and trucks were on display at the Mt. Orab Lions Club “Shine in the Park” Car Show held June 11. Photo by Wade Linville

Some impressive cars and trucks were on display at the Mt. Orab Lions Club “Shine in the Park” Car Show held June 11. Photo by Wade Linville

The 31st annual Mt. Orab Lions Club “Shine in the Park” Car Show was a great success on Saturday, June 11.

Weather cooperated while spectators stopped by the Mt. Orab park throughout the morning and afternoon to view some impressive cars and trucks lined up to be judged.

Many volunteers helped to make this year’s “Shine in the Park” car show possible.