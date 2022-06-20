Ten individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on June 6.

Susan Macpherson, 34, was indicted on seven counts of first-degree felony aggravated arson, one count of second-degree felony aggravated arson, and seven counts of attempted murder (first degree felony).

According to court documents, it was on or about May 27 when Macpherson allegedly caused a fire or explosion at the residence of Mitchilon Combs located on state Route 774 in Hamersville for the purpose of causing physical harm or death to those inside the home, some of them minors. She is currently being held at the Brown County Adult Detention Center.

Adrian Isaiah Felder, 33, of Georgetown, who was recently indicted on kidnapping and abduction charges, was indicted on additional charges on June 6 that included discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone (second degree felony) and tampering with evidence (third degree felony).

Ryan Lee Scott, 34, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of felonious assault (second degree felony).

Larissa Noel Wilks, 28, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (fifth degree felony) and one count of endangering children (second degree felony).

Craig Senteney, 20, of Cincinnati, ws indicted on one count of felonious assault (second degree felony).

Joshua A. Barnes, 37, of Blanchester, was indicted on one count of vandalism (fifth degree felony).

Ralph S. Waits, 24, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of robbery (second degree felony), one count of domestic violence (fourth degree felony), one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), one count of vehicular assault (third degree felony), one count of failure to stop after an accident (fifth degree felony) and one count of felonious assault (second degree felony).

Angelo Albert Boner, 61, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (third degree felony) and one count of abduction (third degree felony).

Jerome Allen Turner, 46, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (third degree felony).

Steven Orick, 37, of Newtonsville, was indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).