Dorothy Marie (Jones) Schadle, age 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away at her home Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on September 28, 1936 in Fleming County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Amos and Lottie (Sapp) Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Schadle, one sister – Wynona Jones Bess and one brother – Jerry Jones.

Mrs. Schadle is survived by three children – Robyn Tore and husband Mario of Batavia, Ohio, Roberta Schadle of Maysville, Kentucky and Dwight Schadle and wife Marilyn of Union, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister-in-law – Debbie Jones of Winchester, Ohio; one aunt – Stella Sapp of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

