Richard Denis Gibson, 81, of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and was a retired superintendent for the former Trinity Industries in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mr. Gibson was born June 25, 1940 in Ludlow, Kentucky the son of the late A.C. and Edna (Houston) Gibson.

Mr. Gibson is survived by his loving wife of thirty-seven years – Kathleen (Mason) Gibson; three daughters – Angela Tolle of Hamersville, Ohio, Patricia Boothby (Joel) of Enon, Ohio and Cathy Quick (Chad) of Batavia, Ohio; two step-children – Michelle Perez (Anthony) Fayetteville, North Carolina and James Neel of Hamersville, Ohio; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers – Jerry Gibson (Delores) and Terry Gibson (Rena) of Covington, Kentucky.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

