Jaye T. Payne, 62, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away at Cleveland Clinic on June 7, 2022 from complications with a recent diagnosis of cardiac AL-Amyloidosis.

Jaye was married for 32 years to April Charles, who survives in Georgetown, OH. He was born April 21, 1960 to the late Harry J. and Martha M. Payne of Columbus, OH. He graduated from Groveport Madison High School in 1978.

Jaye was outgoing; and he always had a smile and a positive attitude. His passion in life was helping others, whether it was friends, family or on the job. He worked in the automotive industry for many years in the service department. He enjoyed learning new things, and moved on to earn a computer technology degree from the University of Cincinnati. From there, he earned an Associate Nursing Degree from Christ College of Nursing and a Bachelors of Nursing from Ohio University. His final career move fulfilled his desire to help others with an occupation in nursing as an Operating Room Circulator, and most recently in Clinical Quality Resources with Tri-Health in Cincinnati.

Jaye enjoyed being outdoors on their farm, and his hobbies reflected this. He loved making hay, mowing, target shooting, gardening, and grilling out. One of his greatest joys was his Dobermans and supporting his wife’s Doberman rescue efforts.

He is also survived by a daughter, Jessica Stanley, NJ; brother Terry (Becky) Payne, OH; sisters Paula Payne (Craig Reilly), FL and Bonnie Patterson, OH; and brothers-in-law Cameron (Deanne) Charles, IL; JC Jennings, Shannon Jennings, and Ralph (Linda) Jennings of Ohio.

Jaye’s final act was in service to others by donating his organs for research of this relatively newly recognized disease, AL-Amyloidosis. He felt that if someone else can have the opportunity for an early diagnosis, then his struggle will have meaning. There will be no public service per Jaye’s wishes. The family requests that you enjoy a beautiful day spending quality time with family and friends in his honor.

Memorial contributions in Jaye’s name can be made to:

Amyloidosis Foundation

7151 N. Main St., Ste. 2

Clarkston, MI 48346

www.amyloidosis.org

or

Bluegrass Doberman Rescue

121 Vernon Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

www.bluegrassdobermanrescue.org