Leslie Earl “Les” McLaughlin, age 93, passed away peacefully and in his own graceful manner on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. He was born April 17, 1929 in Dry Ridge, Kentucky to the late Leslie and Bessie (Roberts) McLaughlin. At the age of 12, his family moved to Aurora, Indiana which became his forever “Hometown.”

As a young man, Les met his wife, Edith (Nickell) McLaughlin, in Louisville, Kentucky and were married in 1949 in Covington. Les proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was Active Duty during the Korean War. During this time, he and Edith moved to California and Edith worked as a nurse on base while Les served overseas. Les and Edith eventually drove across the country and settled in Liberty Township, Ohio where they raised their family together. Les drove a truck for 30 years with Roadway Express. He also served in various ministries with the Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio and Lakota Hills Baptist Church in West Chester, Ohio.

Following retirement, Les and Edith moved out to Georgetown, Ohio where they made many friends and continued their faith journey as members of Hamersville and Georgetown Baptist Church. He was able to enjoy his favorite hobbies; woodworking, gardening, gospel and Bluegrass music. Les and Edith shared many adventures during their RV travels across the U.S. and Canada. Les will be greatly missed for his loving heart and optimistic spirit. He loved his family and those around him who he accepted as family.

In addition to his devoted and loving wife, Edith, Les is survived by his children, David McLaughlin, Tracy Oltman, and Zoe Garnache; grandchildren, Ashley (Ross) Griffith, Kyle (Amanda) Oltman, Taylor Williams, and Carson Garnache; great grandchildren, William Oltman and Remington Williams; sister, Mary Thompson; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Les was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Todd Oltman, and siblings; Frances Louise Ramirez, Gordon McLaughlin, Wendell McLaughlin, and Brenda Evans.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sunman, Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.MRFH.com In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leslie’s honor are suggested to Pregnancy Resource Center in Georgetown, Ohio through their website, https://pregnancyhope.com/