David Jepson Houghton, 68, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at his home. He was a United States Marine Vietnam War Era Veteran and also served in Panama during Operation Just Cause. Mr. Houghton was retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and was Pastor of The Refuge House Church near Georgetown, Ohio. He was born September 19, 1953 in Chester, Pennsylvania the son of Judith (Jepson) Houghton of Manchester, Vermont and the late James Houghton.

In addition to his mother – Judith Houghton, Mr. Houghton is survived by his loving wife of fifty years – Susan Houghton; five children – Abigail Houghton of Winchester, Ohio, David Houghton of Manchester, Ohio, Brianna Houghton of Russellville, Ohio, Emma Houghton of Russellville, Ohio and Logan Crooker of Russellville, Ohio; four grandchildren – Sophia Houghton, Maverick Newman, Carter Houghton and Benjamin Houghton; six siblings – Bruce Houghton of West Chester, Ohio, Mary Higginbotham of Russellville, Ohio, John Houghton of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Robert Houghton of Wilmington, Ohio, Jennifer Houghton of Manchester, Vermont and Susan Houghton of Danby Vermont.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Lynne Mitchell will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 9. Interment will follow the funeral service in The Refuge House Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or Tunnels 2 Towers https://t2t.org/donate/

