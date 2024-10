Two Fayetteville-Perry High School athletes recently signed their letters of intent to continue their careers as student/athletes at the collegiate level.

Fayetteville-Perry High School’s Olivia Crawford signed with the University of Cincinnati – Clermont women’s basketball team. She will major in business.

Fayetteville-Perry’s Madison Brockman signed with Cuyahoga Community College where she will continue her softball career at the Division II level. Brockman plans to major in nursing.