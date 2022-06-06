The high school track and field season in Brown County ended in the regional championships last week.

No local athlete advanced to the state level of competition, though several posted strong performances and just missed a trip to Columbus.

In Division I at Wayne, Western Brown’s Caleb Ware placed fifth in the 800-meter run, finishing in 1:55.94. The top four runners advanced to state and Ware’s time was .03 seconds behind the fourth-place finisher.

Teammate Logan Campbell placed ninth in the long jump, leaping 20 feet, 11.75 inches.

Western Brown’s Madelyn Miller took 10th in the girls pole vault by clearing nine feet. Natalie Rice placed 12th in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:48.43.

In the Division III meet at Troy, Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy took seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.23 seconds. Murphy also placed 8th in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 48.22 seconds.

Clarissa Leggett cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to place 12th in the high jump for Fayetteville. Caroline Hansel finished 13th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.32 seconds for the Lady Rockets.

Georgetown’s Alex Underwood took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 16.34 seconds. Underwood placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 43.83 seconds.

Teammate Logan Owens placed eighth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. Georgetown’s 4×800 relay team finished 16th with a time of 9:47.70.

On the girls’ side, Georgetown’s Savannah Faught placed seventh in the 3200-meter run with a season-best time of 11:55.68. Faught took ninth in the 1600-meter run, crossing the line in 5:26.43.

Erin Stansberry’s throw of 31 feet was good for 15th in the shot put for the Lady G-Men. Georgetown’s 4×200 (1:55.90) and 4×800 (11:18.50) relay teams placed 16th in their respective events.

While no high school athlete had the chance to compete at the state level this season, two junior high students did compete at the OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade Championships meets earlier last month.

Brayden Dill and John Cunningham, both from Mount Orab Middle School, represented the county in the meet at Hilliard Darby High School.

Dill placed 18th in the 1600-meter run with a personal-best time of 4:50.28. Tipp City’s Landon Kimmel won the event in 4:26.49, setting a meet record in the process.

Cunningham placed 22nd in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet on his third attempt.