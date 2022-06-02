Sandra “Sandy” Kay Moore was born on August 2, 1940, to Willard and Virgie (Freeman) Moore in the small coal mining town of Derby, Virginia. Sandra was vivacious, strong, intelligent, beautiful, full of love and laughter, and she was never afraid of hard work.

She is preceded in death by her brother Howard Moore, and her parents, Willard and Virgie Moore. Sandra is survived by her loving partner, Ronald “Dean” McQuery; daughters, Donna (Bob) Giles, Pam (Jim) Norris, Sheri (Scott) Marcus, Kelly Giles, and Stacey (Rob) Williams; grandchildren, David Kelly Rader, Jordan (Jeremiah) Hammond, Matt Norris, Nick (Julie) Norris, and Emily Carnder; and great-grandchildren, Keegan and Lylah Hammond, and John and Vivian Norris.

To her family, she was lovingly known as “Rarah”—never “grandma” or any variations of it. Sandra loved her family and friends, traveling, making jewelry, and spending her time volunteering for the American Cancer Society, Ripley Women’s Club, the local food bank, and Ripley Centenary United Methodist Church, among many others.

Gathering to be held at the Ripley Centenary United Methodist Church starting at 11:00 a.m. and a memorial service to start at 12:30 p.m. A potluck celebration of life will be held immediately after in the church dining hall. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

