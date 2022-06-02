Rick Lee Cake, age 59, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his residence. He was a machinist at Trim Parts. Rick was born August 15, 1962 the son of the late Lloyd and Betty (Deeter) Cake.

Mr. Cake is survived by one daughter – Emily Cake of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers – Ronald and Greg Cake both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Brenda Day and husband Michael of Tennessee and Cheryl Carter of Williamsburg, Ohio and one grandchild – Lyric Reese of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.

