The second annual “Girls Night Out” will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown from 5-8:30 p.m. on June 3.

The first annual “Girls Night Out” proved to be a success with numerous vendors taking part.

“Girls Night Out” is coordinated by Regan Gable and Torie Utter who are owners of the Wild Honey Boutique in Georgetown.

Gable and Utter plan for the second annual “Girls Night Out” to be bigger than the first with around 30 local businesses that a run by women taking part.

“We have doubled the space and double the vendors this year,” said Gable. “We have been working really hard to reach out to all of the businesses.”

In addition to vendors selling items, there will also be photographers offering discounts and businesses ran by women promoting their products and services.

“It is a bunch of different local businesses ran by women coming together,” Gable said of the “Girls Night Out” event.

More information on the second annual “Girls Night Out” can be found on the Wild Honey Boutique Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WildHoneyBoutique0.