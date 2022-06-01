Five individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Brandon Murdock

On August 13, 2020, a three-count indictment was filed against Brandon Murdock in Brown County, Ohio, Case No. 2020-2170. The indictment charged the defendant as follows:

Counts 1-2: Vandalism (Felony 5)

Count 3: Criminal Damaging or Endangering (Misdemeanor 2)

On May 6, 2022, the defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, Vandalism as charged, before Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Counts 2, and 3, were dismissed. The penalty for this offense is a maximum prison term of up to 12 months, and a possible fine of up to $2,500.

On this same date the Honorable Judge Scott T. Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Murdock to a total term of imprisonment of 6 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The defendant was also ordered that he is subject to a optional period of post-release control for up to two years after his release from prison, where he will be under the supervision of the adult parole authority.

John Spires II

On July 1, 2020, a seven-count indictment was filed against John Spires II, in Brown County, Ohio, Case No. 2020-2138. The indictment charged the defendant as follows:

Counts 1-3: Attempted Aggravated Murder with one Firearm Specification and 3 Specifications for Forfeiture of a Weapon, Felony of the 1st degree

Counts 4-6: Felonious Assault with one Firearm Specification and 3 specifications for Forfeiture of a Weapon, felony of the 1st degree.

Count 7: Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises with a Firearm Specification and 3 Specifications for Forfeiture of a Weapon, Felony of the 3rd Degree.

On April 18, 2022, the defendant was found guilty by a jury to counts 4, 5, 6, and 7 as charged, before Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Counts 1,2, and 3 were all dismissed.

On May 9, 2022 the Honorable Judge Scott T. Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Spires to a total term of imprisonment of 18 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The defendant was also ordered that he is subject to a mandatory period of post-release control for five years after his release from prison, where he will be under the supervision of the adult parole authority.

Alexandra G. Workman

On May 13, 2022, a one-count indictment was filed against Alexandra G. Workman, in the Common Pleas Court of Brown County Ohio, in Case No. 2022-2077. The indictment charged Ms. Workman with one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree.

On May 13, 2022, the defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs as charged, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. The possible penalty of this offense is 36 months incarceration in prison and a possible fine up to $10,000. A term of prison is not mandatory for this offense.

On the same date, the Honorable Judge Scott T. Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Workman to 2 years of community control sanctions subject to general supervision under control of the Adult Probation Department. The defendant was ordered specifically to forfeit $2,851.00 to the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force. If the defendant is unsuccessful on community control the Judge can order that she serve up to 36 months in prison.

Chester L. Reynolds III

On April 27, 2022 the defendant, Chester L. Reynolds III, was present for a hearing on a Community Control Violation. Mr. Davis was convicted and sentenced in October of 2019 for one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, to two years of Community Control. Mr. Reynolds admitted to violating his community control at that time.

On the same date, the Honorable Judge Scott T. Gusweiler found that the appropriate sentence for the defendant violating his community control was to sentence him to a period of 90 days of incarceration in the Brown County Adult Detention Center.

Scottie D. White

On October 21, 2020 a two-count indictment was filed against Scottie D. White, in the Common Pleas Court of Brown County Ohio, in Case No. 2020-2227. The indictment charged Mr. White with two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both being a felony of the fifth degree.

On May 6, 2022, the defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, as charged, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. The possible penalty for this charge is a prison term of 12 months and a fine up to $2,500. A prison term is not a mandatory punishment for this offense.

On the same date, the Honorable Judge Scott T. Gusweiler sentenced Mr. White to 2 years of community control sanctions subject to general supervision under control of the Adult Probation Department. If the defendant is unsuccessful on community control Judge Gusweiler can order that he serve up to 12 months in prison.