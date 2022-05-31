Pastor Marvin Frasure, age 86, of Mt. Orab, Ohio and formerly of Portsmouth, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a Methodist minister serving at the Bennetts Chapel United Methodist Church in South Shore, Kentucky, the Terminal United Methodist Church in Portsmouth, Ohio and a member of the Clear Mountain Community Church in Batavia, Ohio where he was ordained as well. Marvin worked 28 years at the steel mill in Portsmouth, Ohio and was a union steward. After the mill shut down, he became the owner and operator of Frasure Specialty Advertising, a business he started himself. His favorite hobby was flying his airplane and he went on many trips with friends and family. Marvin was born September 3, 1935 in Limeville, Kentucky the son of the late Frank and Verdie (Martin) Frasure. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Karen Sowards-Watkins in 2014 and son-in-law – Tom Sowards.

Pastor Frasure is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years – Patricia “Pat” (Luther) Frasure whom he married June 26, 1955; one granddaughter – Jennifer (Sowards) Arey-Rankin and husband Jason of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one great grandson – Andrew Arey; son-in-law – David Watkins of Anderson, Ohio; one brother – Cloice Frasure and wife Ethel of Wheelersburg, Ohio; family friend and father of his great grandson – Tim Arey and his best friend and four legged companion – Mr. Wiggles.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. David Sharp will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M.- 4:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Wheelersburg Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio with services at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in the chapel located at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marvin’s name to the Donor’s Choice of church or charity.

