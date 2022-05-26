Thelma Jean White, 78, of Augusta, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. White, who died in 2021.

Jean was born on December 3, 1943 in Brown County, Ohio to her parents, the late Roy and Alta (nee Bradford) Hamilton. She was a homemaker and member of St. James Church in Brooksville.

She leaves behind two sons, James White and William White; a brother, Billy Hamilton; and four sisters, Pauline Jennings, Phylis Mitchell, Susan Brierly, and Bonnie Fite. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Alexis White, Nick White, and Paige Naylor; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin White Hines; two brothers, Stanley Hamilton and Dennis Lee Hamilton; and two sisters, Dorothy Vaughn and Cathy Valero.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church by Rev. Ross Kelsch.

Interment will follow in the St. James Cemetery in Brooksville.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta, Kentucky.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to St. James Church, 122 Garrett Ave, Brooksville, Kentucky 41004; or Ohio Valley Manor Activity Fund, 5280 US-62 E, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.