Skylar Rebecca Hughes, age 31, of Arizona, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. She was born June 29, 1990 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Christina Renee Hughes.

Ms. Hughes is survived by her mother – Christina Renee (Hughes) Bentley of Georgetown, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Lewis and Carolyn Hughes of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers – Jesse Hughes, Dustin Hughes and Brian Bentley, Jr., one step-sister – Fallon Eastham; one step-brother – Bradley Bentley and a uncle – Lewis Hughes, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

