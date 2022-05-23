The 2022 Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert series kicked off Saturday, May 14 with performances by Vinyl Countdown and Escape (Journey Tribute Band).
A large crowd gathered once again in Mt. Orab Park to enjoy live music, good company, food, and drinks.
Due to weather, Escape had to end its performance a bit early, but the first Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert of the year still proved to be a great success.
The next Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert is scheduled for June 4, featuring 3 Day Rule and Dirty Deeds (AC/DC Tribute Band).
Mt. Orab Music in the Park is free to the public. Sponsors include The Brown County Press, The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, Mt. Orab H&R Block, The Venue on Lake Grant, Brian Builds, Carmen Baird Sibcy Cline, Bobcat Enterprises, LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Collins Collision Center and 24-Hour Towing, Mt. Orab Auto Mall, Everyday Homecare, HER Realtors, Dunkin Donuts, Lake Manor Restaurant, Steam Clean Cincy, Huff Realty, better2gether Medicare Solutions, Ohio Valley Adult Day Services and RE/MAX Local Experts.