Western Brown’s girls track team wrapped up their third league title in the last five seasons at the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference meet in New Richmond last week.

The Lady Broncos collected 166 points, edging past Wilmington (160). New Richmond finished third with 77 points.

Western Brown’s Tianna Roland won the 200-meter dash in 27.22 seconds. Roland also won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.74.

Another Lady Bronco, Hadley Jones, placed second in the 800-meter run. Jones finished in 2:37.28.

Natalie Rice took second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:38.15. Teammate Paige Abbinante took third in 6:03.90.

Rice won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:17.27.

Alyssa Campbell placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.96 seconds. She won the 300-meter hurdle race in 50.03 seconds.

Teammate Madison McGhee placed third in that same race in 51.31 seconds.

Western Brown won all four of the relay races.

In the field events, Cassidy Armstrong took second in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 11 inches. Sierra Elam won the long jump, leaping 16 feet, 1.5 inches.

Olivia Fischer placed fourth in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 8 inches.

Madelyn Miller placed second in the pole vault by clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.

On the boys’ side, Western Brown placed second with 100 points. Wilmington won the boys title with 156 points.

Western Brown’s Caleb Ware won the 400-meter dash. Ware finished the race in 50.73 seconds.

David Rice took third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.01.

Teammate Colton O’Hara placed second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:42.51. Luke Woodruff placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:08.95.

Mason Becht won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.98 seconds. He took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.86 seconds.

In the field events, Western Brown’s Dane Tomlin won the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 8.5 inches. Connor Iaroli placed second in the discus with a throw of 154 feet, 7 inches.

Logan Campbell placed second in the long jump, leaping 19 feet, 9.5 inches.

Marcus Williams cleared 5 feet, 8 inches to place fifth in the high jump.

Ryder Smith and Corbyn Cunningham finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the pole vault. Both of them cleared 10 feet, 6 inches.

In the National Division, Georgetown placed sixth in the boys standings.

Mason Williams placed fourth for the G-Men in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.13.

Jacob Faught took third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:24.83.

Alex Underwood finished the 110-meter hurdles in 17.13 seconds, good for third overall. He also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.92 seconds.

Logan Owens placed second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches.

Georgetown’s girls team took third in the National Division with 91 points.

Elizabeth Cahall won the 800-meter run in 2:31.19. Savannah Faught placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:36.93.

Faught won the 3200-meter run, crossing the line in 12:19.08. Georgetown’s 4×200 relay team won the race in 1:55.55.

In the field events, Erin Stansberry finished second with a throw of 30 feet, 3.5 inches. Grace Humble placed fifth with a throw of 27 feet, 4 inches.