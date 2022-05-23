A Georgetown man is facing charges of kidnapping, having a weapon while under disability, and domestic violence after police officers responded to a call at Morrison Place Apartments in Georgetown on May 6.

Adrian-Isaiah Thomas Felder, 33, allegedly assaulted his mother, Jacqueline D. Felder, of Georgetown, at her apartment located at Morrison Place in Georgetown, refusing to leave or allow her to leave while he was under the influence of narcotics and possessed a firearm.

The charge of kidnapping is listed as a first degree felony. The charge of domestic violence is listed as a third degree felony, and the charge of having weapons while under disability is listed as a fifth degree felony.

Adrian-Isaiah Thomas Felder was previously sentenced on an unrelated drug charge in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas for possession of Methamphetamine.