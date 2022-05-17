F. Irene Phillips, age 88, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her residence. She a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Brown County Farm Bureau and worked as a nurse for the Clermont County Jail. Irene was born August 24, 1933 in New Richmond, Ohio the daughter of the late Henry and Flora (McMillan) Fender. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband– Ed Phillips; one daughter – Debbie Bolce; one son – Rob Phillips; two brothers – Billy and Terry Fender and one sister – Vivian Lindsey.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by three daughters – Sherry Mitchell and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Ohio, Missy Kirkpatrick and husband Dusty of Bethel, Ohio and Gail Balzhiser and husband Donnie of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters – Marsha Everman of Indiana and Sue Arwine of Eastgate, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren – Danny, Christi, Andrew, Zach, Cole, Courtney, Chelsea, Holly, Justin, Ashley, Jessica, Carie and Blake; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

