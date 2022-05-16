James E. Adams, age 83, of Lynchburg, Ohio died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the owner and operator of Adams Agri Business, a farmer, a United States Army Veteran and member of the Farmers Union and the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. James was born February 27, 1939 in Highland County, Ohio the son of the late Floyd H. and Florence A. (Barber) Adams. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren – Evan Creditt and Tyler Gray and two brothers – Jack and Charles Adams.

Mr. Adams is survived by his wife – Sandra L. (Hawk) Adams; two children – Gail Adams and wife Lisa and Connie Gray and husband Johnny; seven grandchildren – Curtis Adams, Cody Adams, Courtney Worley and husband Michael, Josh Terrell and wife Kalie, Zachary Creditt and wife Melissa, Dusti Jordan and Shalon Hofer and husband Carl; seven great grandchildren – Makala, Hannah and Ryder Terrell, Madison and Paxtyn Jordan, Mahayla Gray and Brennan Hofer; three brothers – Ray, Leonard and Fred Adams; five sisters – Ada Ritter, Peggy Hite, Joyce Watson, Linda Cox and Betty Greene and many nieces and nephew.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Father Tom Bolte will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

